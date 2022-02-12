Manjima Mohan & Gautham Karthik to tie the knot this year: Reports

According to the latest grapevine in the industry, Manjima Mohan and Gautam Karthik are all set to marry very soon. The duo have worked together for Devarattam film in 2019 and been dating for a very long time. While they’ve kept their relationship hush-hush, reports suggest the young couple are most likely to take it to next level with marriage this year.

A source close to the young couple revealed details about their relationship and said to ETimes, “Both Gautham and Manjima are serious about their relationship. Their parents, too, know about it. And now, they want to take things further by tying the knot by the end of the year. While both of them are busy with their respective projects right now, the year seems like the perfect time for them to concentrate on the wedding. An official announcement regarding the same will be made,”

Another source quoted by DT Next also confirmed Manjma and Karthik's wedding news as they said, "They have been living together in Chennai and started seeing each other on the sets of Devarattam. The couple is looking out for an auspicious date later this year. They will also be announcing their wedding officially in the coming months."

It is rumoured that Manjima Mohan and Gautam Karthik will tie the knot in April but confirmation regarding it is to be awaited.

Gautham Karthik and Manjima Mohan were seen together in the 2019 film Devarattam, directed by M Muthaiah. The film received mixed reviews from critics and audiences alike. Now, it is said that the two stars fell in love with each other during the filming of the film.

