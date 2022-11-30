Manjima Mohan reveals she was fat-shamed at her wedding with Gautham Karthik
Actress Manjima Mohan who recently tied the knot with Gautham Karthik opened up about being bad shamed at her wedding. A few netizens on social media also trolled her on wedding pics.
Actress Manjima Mohan has entered a new phase in her personal life as she tied the knot with her long-time boyfriend Gautham Karthik recently. Along with congratulatory messages on pics as bride and groom, a section of people also body-shamed the actress. Now, in an interview, Manjima revealed that she was also fat-shamed at her wedding.
The actress has been fat-shamed by people on social media platforms and some pass insensitive remarks in person as well. When asked if that affects her, she replied, "It doesn’t anymore,” she said candidly.
In an interview with India Today, Manjima revealed that she was fat-shamed at her wedding. She added, "In fact, even at our wedding, a few people commented about it. Earlier, it used to, but now I am comfortable with my body and I know that I can lose weight when I want to. I am into fitness and I am happy with myself. When there is a professional commitment that requires me to lose weight, I’ll definitely do it; I’m not sure why it should affect others.”
Manjima Mohan and Gautham Karthik's wedding
Manjima Mohan and Gautham Karthik exchanged wedding vows today on 28th November this year. The duo fell in love on the sets of their 2019 film Devarattam and have been in a relationship for the past three years. As they entered a new phase of their lives, the couple took to social media and dropped their first picture as husband and wife. Sharing the photo, the actress wrote on Instagram, "Now and forever."
For D-day, the couple opted for traditional South indian attires. While Gautham Karthik was seen in a white shirt and mundu, Manjima Mohan looked mesmerizing in a simple look with a cream saree, and gold jewelry. Manjima Mohan and Gautham Karthik had a simple wedding in presence of close family and friends. It was a one-day event with no extravagant ceremonies.