Manjima Mohan reveals she was fat-shamed at her wedding with Gautham Karthik

Actress Manjima Mohan has entered a new phase in her personal life as she tied the knot with her long-time boyfriend Gautham Karthik recently. Along with congratulatory messages on pics as bride and groom, a section of people also body-shamed the actress. Now, in an interview, Manjima revealed that she was also fat-shamed at her wedding. The actress has been fat-shamed by people on social media platforms and some pass insensitive remarks in person as well. When asked if that affects her, she replied, "It doesn’t anymore,” she said candidly.

In an interview with India Today, Manjima revealed that she was fat-shamed at her wedding. She added, "In fact, even at our wedding, a few people commented about it. Earlier, it used to, but now I am comfortable with my body and I know that I can lose weight when I want to. I am into fitness and I am happy with myself. When there is a professional commitment that requires me to lose weight, I’ll definitely do it; I’m not sure why it should affect others.”