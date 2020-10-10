Manjima Mohan shares a fond memory of Suriya's film 7aum Arivu; Says she's a big fan of the actor

Manjima Mohan reportedly states that she could not get the first day first show tickets of Suriya's 7aum Arivu. The actress further goes on to add that she and her friends purchased 10 tickets and saw the film.

The latest news reports about actress Manjima Mohan states that the actress shared a very fond memory of how she got a chance of watching Suriya's film called 7aum Arivu. The news reports state that the gorgeous actress admitted to be a huge of the Soorarai Pottru star. The news reports further states how the actress always made sure to watch films on weekends. The actress reportedly states that she could not get the first day first show of Suriya's 7aum Arivu.

The actress further goes on to add that she and her friends purchased 10 tickets and saw the film. The actress also reportedly states that her father is a huge fan of the Indian 2 actor Kamal Haasan. The stunning actress Manjima Mohan further states that she saw the film Thenali in the cinema, located in Kerala. The actress says that she was completely mesmerised by the actress Jyothika's beauty. The stunner further adds that she saw the film Jeans with her father in the theatre. Manjima Mohan further recalls how her father was so excited about the film when the song Kannodu Kanbathellam was playing on the big screen.

The actress further goes on to say that her father started smiling when the song was played. The southern beauty says that she would never want to miss out on the experience of watching films on the silver screen. Furthermore, the actress says that she is a shy person and does not like to see herself perform on the big screen.

Credits :TOI

