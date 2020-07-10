Manjima Mohan shares a glimpse of her first shot from the Vijay Sethupathi starrer Tughlaq Durbar; See Pic

In an Instagram post, the gorgeous actress Manjima Mohan shared a behind the scene picture from the film which was her first shot from the film, Tughlaq Durbar. The film will feature Vijay Sethupathi in the lead.

The southern beauty, Manjima Mohan will be seen in a key role in the upcoming Tughlaq Durbar starring makkal selvan Vijay Sethupathi. The makers of the highly anticipated drama, titled, Tughlaq Durbar released the first look poster of the film today. The south film is expected to be a political drama. In an Instagram post, the gorgeous actress Manjima Mohan shared a behind the scene from the film which was her first shot from the film. The south siren, Manjima Mohan wrote in her Instagram post that, "This was my very first scene that I had shot for in #tughlaqdurbar I remember getting ready and limping around (since this was immediately after my surgery when I had just begun to stand on my feet and walk). I was so nervous!! I had not played a character like this before. As soon as I reached the spot @delhiprasad_deenadayal sir came and explained the scene to me...He said "you just have to walk" and that shook me.

How was I supposed to concentrate on walking without a limp AND also bring in all the emotions he had asked me to perform while walking? I told him my worries and all he asked me to do was give it my best and not to worry about anything...And that's exactly what I did! Sometimes we think we are not capable of doing something until we actually give it a try.

Check out Majima Mohan's post:

The fans and film audiences are eagerly waiting for the film to hit the big screen. Vijay Sethupathi's first look from the film is generating a lot of intrigue among the fans. The first look of Vijay Sethupathi has left the fans guessing about his character.

Credits :instagram

