Manjima Mohan wishes husband Gautham Karthik on 34th birthday: Never letting you fall

In a heartwarming display of love and affection, actress Manjima Mohan recently took to Instagram to wish her husband, Gautham Karthik, a very happy birthday. The couple shared their feelings openly for the world to see, leaving fans in awe of their deep connection. Manjima's birthday wish was nothing short of sweet and sentimental, accompanied by a touching photo of their intertwined hands.

Her caption read, "Happy birthday, partner! You are my pillar of strength, my confidant, my soulmate, my twin flame, and so on and so forth!! Thank you for being there for me no matter what! I'll be right beside you on this journey, holding your hand tight and never letting you fall, I promise! Love you the most”

The feelings were always mutual

It was a touching gesture that resonated with many and showcased the couple's strong emotional connection. Gautham Karthik, in response to Manjima's heartfelt birthday message, replied with equal tenderness.

His comment read, “If only there was a way I could show the world how lucky I feel to have you in my life...Thank you so much for standing by my side through everything! I love you.”

His words reciprocated the love and appreciation they share, emphasizing how Manjima has been a constant source of support and companionship in his life. Their mutual love and respect for each other were evident in the post. Fans and followers of the couple flooded the comment section with their well-wishes and heartfelt messages, expressing their admiration for the love shared by Manjima and Gautham.

Gautham Karthik and Manjima Mohan got hitched last year on 28th November, following a three-year courtship. Their wedding was an intimate affair, attended by close family members, yet their charming photographs from the occasion garnered widespread attention and went viral. Cupid's arrow struck the pair while they were working together on the set of their 2019 film Devarattam, leading them to fall in love.

Upcoming projects of the Pathu Thala actor

Gautham Karthik struck gold with two back-to-back hits in his latest films, sharing the screen with Silambarasan TR in Pathu Thala and delivering another successful performance in the movie, August 1947.

Now, the talented actor has joined forces with Arya for an exciting new project, Mr. X, helmed by director Manu Anand. This promising collaboration, produced by Prince Pictures, brings together a dynamic team, with Manu Anand, known for directing Vishnu Vishal's FIR, handling the screenplay alongside the creative talents of Divyanka Anand Shankar and Raam H Puthran.

