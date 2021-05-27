Manju Stanely passes away: Kishor Satya upset with his co star’s demise: I hoped it was a fake news

Manju Stanley breathed her last after battling with COVID 19, her co-star Kishor Satya urged people to stay indoors and be cautious during the pandemic.

As India is witnessing the second wave of COVID 19 pandemic, there has not just been a rise in number of cases reported but the mortality rate has also spiked. Amid this several people from the showbiz industry have also lost their lives due to the deadly virus. The recent one to join the list is Malayalam actress Manju Stanley who is known for her supporting roles in television shows. It was reported that the actress had breathed her last due to COVID 19 on May 26.

Her unfortunate demise came as a shock for everyone. Recently, her co-star Kishor Satya paid his condolence to the late actress and admitted being upset by the news. He wrote, “Last night I got a call from director Ansar Khan and he informed me that there is an update that Manju, had done the character of the house owner in our show is no more. Even though I was upset by the news I hoped it was fake news. But this morning I have seen updates from many news portals and I was suprised to know she was the daughter of Pattom Stanley, someone I know well. I called him up praying that it should be fake news. But what he said broke my heart. Her chirpy talks and lovely smile will no longer be there in the location.”

While Kishor is heartbroken with Manju’s death, he has urged people to take the pandemic seriously and stay indoors. “Dear ones, we were fooling our minds thinking that COVID had only reached our neighbourhood. But, please be aware that it is reaching our homes too. The story of oxygen scarcity is not only in Mumbai or Delhi, it's the same in our Kerala too. Please be cautious. It is the only way to secure our dear one,” he added.

