Manju Warrier all set to star in Nivin Pauly's upcoming film Padavettu; Read details

Asuran actress Manju Warrier is all set to join the star cast of Nivin Pauly's upcoming film Padavettu. The Malayalam actress will be starring in a key role in director Liju Krishna’s film.

The Asuran actress Manju Warrier is all set to join the star cast of Nivin Pauly's upcoming film Padavettu. The Malayalam actress will be starring in a key role, in the first time director Liju Krishna’s film. The cast and crew of the film is currently shooting in Kannur. The producer of the south drama, Sunny Wayne reportedly said that the Asuran actress will be joining the star cast, of Padavettu. The film will see Aditi Balan as the female lead opposite Nivin. The south actress Manju Warrier recently featured in the film called Prathi Poovankozhi. The film was helmed by ace director Rosshan Andrrews. The audience members and fans gave the film a thundering response to the Manju Warrier film.

The actress will also feature in the south drama titled, Lalitham Sundaram. The actress who got tremendous appreciation for her brilliant performance in the Dhanush starrer. The film Asuran, was helmed by Vetri Maaran. The film went on to break many box office records. The Vetri Maaran directorial, Asuran became the highest grosser on opening day at Malaysia box office. The south flick Asuran also marked Manju Warrier's debut into Tamil films.

As per the latest reports on the film, Lalitham Sundaram, the lead actress, Manju Warrier is expected to essay the role of an entrepreneur. The film, Lalitham Sundaram, is directed by Manju Warrier's brother Madhu. The fans and film audience are excited to hear the news of the actress joining the cast of the Love Action Drama actor Nivin Pauly.

(ALSO READ: Manju Warrier to play an entrepreneur in the upcoming film Lalitham Sundaram? Find Out)

Read More