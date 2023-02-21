Manju Warrier appears before the trial court for re-examination in Kerala actor assault case

On Tuesday, February 21, Manju Warrier appeared before the trial court in Ernakulam as a 34th witness in the Kerala actor assault case. According to media reports, Manju Warrier, last seen alongside Ajith Kumar in Thunivu, was called to the court to identify the voices of the accused from audio recordings that also include former husband and actor Dileep. Dileep had filed an affidavit in the Supreme Court to oppose the plea of the prosecution to re-examine Manju Warrier and others as witnesses in the 2017 actor assault case. He stated that the prosecution for re-examining the witnesses was fake and that the prosecution is buying time self.

For unversed, director Balachandrakumar made some shocking revelations in 2021 and claimed that the actor has the visuals of the assault. He also released several voice clips as digital evidence. Reportedly, the male voices were heard discussing an attack on the police officers investigating the case. Manju Warrier has now been recalled to identify the same voice notes. The prosecution has also asked for a re-examination of the other 41 witnesses also. A female actor was allegedly abducted and sexually assaulted in 2017 by a gang of men in a moving car in Kochi. Dileep is accused of being the mastermind in the crime. He, along with other accused was arrested. However, Dileep was released from jail in a few months and the trial has been going on for three years now.