Manju Warrier appears before the trial court for re-examination in Kerala actor assault case
Dileep had filed an affidavit in the Supreme Court to oppose the plea of the prosecution to re-examine Manju Warrier and others as witnesses in the 2017 assault case.
On Tuesday, February 21, Manju Warrier appeared before the trial court in Ernakulam as a 34th witness in the Kerala actor assault case. According to media reports, Manju Warrier, last seen alongside Ajith Kumar in Thunivu, was called to the court to identify the voices of the accused from audio recordings that also include former husband and actor Dileep.
Dileep had filed an affidavit in the Supreme Court to oppose the plea of the prosecution to re-examine Manju Warrier and others as witnesses in the 2017 actor assault case. He stated that the prosecution for re-examining the witnesses was fake and that the prosecution is buying time self.
For unversed, director Balachandrakumar made some shocking revelations in 2021 and claimed that the actor has the visuals of the assault. He also released several voice clips as digital evidence. Reportedly, the male voices were heard discussing an attack on the police officers investigating the case. Manju Warrier has now been recalled to identify the same voice notes. The prosecution has also asked for a re-examination of the other 41 witnesses also.
A female actor was allegedly abducted and sexually assaulted in 2017 by a gang of men in a moving car in Kochi. Dileep is accused of being the mastermind in the crime. He, along with other accused was arrested. However, Dileep was released from jail in a few months and the trial has been going on for three years now.
According to the police investigation, which was mentioned by News Minute, Dileep with was angry with the assaulted actress for revealing his affair with Kavya Madhavan (now wife) to Manju Warrier. Even Manju in her statement to the police claimed the same as she said, “I divorced Dileep in 2015 and the extramarital relationship between him and Kavya was the reason behind it. Even before we separated two years before that, there was constant friction between us regarding his relationship with Kavya. And at times, that has paved the way for major fights between us. What I heard from the assaulted actor only reinforced what I already knew about the two.”
