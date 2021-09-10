Manju Warrier Birthday: Dulquer Salmaan, Mohanlal and others shower Asuran actress with love and best wishes

The lady superstar of Malayalam cinema, Manju Warrier turns a year older today, September 10. The National award-winning actress has earned a massive fan following over the years and the same is very much evident today on social media. Manu Warrier is receiving immense love and respect from her fans today on her birthday. Dulquer Salmaan also wished Manju with a heartfelt birthday note.

Sharing the first look poster of Manju Warrier's upcoming film Aiyasha, DQ wrote, "Many Many happy returns of the day Manju Chechi. This poster of Ayesha looks fun and colourful, musch like you. All the best to you, Director Aamir Pallickal and the entire team behind this project."

Prithiviraj Sukumaran also wished the beautiful lady with a sweet birthday note. He tweeted, "Happy birthday to one of the most exceptional artists I’ve worked with. Superstar!."

On the other hand, Mohanlal shared Manju Warrier's look from their upcoming film, Marakkar: Arabikadalinte Simham. Written and directed by Priyadarshan, Marakkar will see Manju Warrier as Subaida. At the 67th National Film Awards, the film won three awards — Best Feature Film, Best Special Effects, and Best Costume.

Meanwhile, Manju Warrier, sharing the first look from her upcoming film wrote, "Introducing you to AYISHA!!! Probably the first ever commercial film in Malayalam and Arabic languages! Looking forward to having this exciting journey with @aamir_pallikal @zakariyaedayur and the entire supercool team! Stay tuned for more updates!."

