Manju Warrier calls Thunivu co-star Ajith Kumar her 'inspiration' as she buys a luxurious motorcycle; WATCH

Malayalam actress Manju Warrier has become passionate about motorcycles after meeting Ajith Kumar. On Friday, the actress shared that she bought a brand new BMW GS 1250 motorcycle and also thanked Ajith for her inspiration. She thanked him for giving her the courage to follow her heart.

Manju Warrier took to social media and also shared a video of taking the delivery of her new luxury bike and riding it off. The actress wrote, "A tiny step of courage is always a good place

P.S : Got to go a looooong way before I become a good rider, so if you see me fumbling on the roads, please be patient with me. Thank you for being an inspiration to many like me #AK #AjithKumarsir #bmw #gs1250 #bmwkochi."