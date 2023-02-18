Manju Warrier calls Thunivu co-star Ajith Kumar her 'inspiration' as she buys a luxurious motorcycle; WATCH
Manju Warrier shared a video of taking the delivery of her new luxury bike as she thanked Ajith Kumar for her new journey on roads.
Malayalam actress Manju Warrier has become passionate about motorcycles after meeting Ajith Kumar. On Friday, the actress shared that she bought a brand new BMW GS 1250 motorcycle and also thanked Ajith for her inspiration. She thanked him for giving her the courage to follow her heart.
Manju Warrier took to social media and also shared a video of taking the delivery of her new luxury bike and riding it off. The actress wrote, "A tiny step of courage is always a good place
P.S : Got to go a looooong way before I become a good rider, so if you see me fumbling on the roads, please be patient with me. Thank you for being an inspiration to many like me #AK #AjithKumarsir #bmw #gs1250 #bmwkochi."
Watch the video of Manju Warrier's brand new car:
Manju Warrier bike trip with Ajith Kumar
After completing a schedule of Thunivu, Manju Warrier went on a bike trip with Ajith Kumar in the last September. She shared a few pics from her adventurous bike tour to Ladakh with Ajith and wrote, "Huge thanks to our Super Star Rider Ajith Kumar Sir! Being an avid traveller, I've had the opportunity of travelling thousands of milefour-wheelerselers. This is the first time I'm doing a tour two-wheelereeler. Huge thanks to Adventure Riders India for inviting me over to join this wonderful group of passionate bikers. And it was an honour to be introduced to @suprej and @sardar_sarfaraz_khan of Adventure Riders India by Ajith Sir! Thank you Sir! Lots of love! Thank you @bineeshchandra for joining me!"
Manju Warrier played the role of the female lead opposite Ajith Kumar in AK61. The film marked the comeback of the actress in Kollywood after Asuran. Written and directed by H Vinoth, Thunivu became a blockbuster hit.
