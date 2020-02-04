Manju Warrier essays Subaida in Mohanlal starrer Marakkar Arabikadalinte Simham? Find Out

The latest news reports also suggest that Manju Warrier will be playing a crucial role in the Mohanlal starrer. The film Marakkar Arabikadalinte Simham will see Mohanlal essay the character of the fourth Muslim naval chief of the Zamorin.

The magnum opus titled Marakkar Arabikadalinte Simham will see Malayalam megastar Mohanlal in the lead. The film is helmed by Bhool Bhulaiyaa director Priyadarshan. The south film will see the Lucifer actor Mohanlal essay the character of the naval chief. The talented Asuran actress will be essaying the role of Subaida in the film with Mohanlal in the lead. The Aashirwad Cinemas who are backing the film shared a picture of the south actress Manju Warrier in her Subaida look. The fans and film audience are very impressed by the diva's look in the film.

The latest news reports also suggest that the Prathi Poovankozhi actress Manju Warrier will be playing a crucial role. The film Marakkar Arabikadalinte Simham will see Mohanlal essay the character of the fourth Muslim naval chief of the Zamorin, named Kunjali Marakkar IV. The south drama, Marakkar Arabikadalinte Simham will also feature Mahanati actress Keerthy Suresh in a key role. The makers of the film recently released the first look of the National Award-winning actress Keerthy Suresh. The film is slated for a release on March 26.

The film sees Mohanlal in a never seen before avatar which has got the fans and audience members very excited about the film. If reports are to be believed then, the mega film is made on a big budget of 100 crore. The fans are now eagerly waiting to see the film on the big screen. Mohanlal starrer recently released its official teaser and the fans are totally curious about the film now.

