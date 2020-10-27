Manju Warrier feels proud of her next film 9MM; Mohanlal sends wishes to the team as he unveils title poster

The title poster of Manju Warrier's 9MM was first released by Malayalam superstar Mohanlal on Twitter.

Manju Warrier took to social media and announced her 50th film, which has been titled, 9MM. To be directed by debutante Dhinil Babu, the film is grabbing all the attention and moviegoers can't keep calm ever since the actress revealed about her next on Instagram. Sharing the title poster, Manju wrote, "Very happy and proud to let you know about this exciting project I'm going to be part of. Can't wait to join this super FUNTASTIC team of dear friends!." The title poster was first released by Malayalam superstar Mohanlal on Twitter. The actor unveiled it and also sent best wishes to the whole team.

9MM also features Sunny Wayne, Dileesh Pothan and Dhyan in important roles. Bankrolled by Visakh Subramaniam and Aju Varghese under the banner of Funtastic Films, the music of the film will be given by Sam CS. The shooting of the film is expected to go on floors next year. The Malayalam actress is blocked with a lot of films for the next two years. She has a lot of films in the kitty including Priyadarshan's Marakkar: Arabikadalinte Simham, Santhosh Sivan's Jack and Jill, Jofin T Chacko's The Priest among many.

Meanwhile, Manju Warrier's film titled Prathi Poovankozhi, the Malayalam drama will be remade in Tamil and Hindi. Reportedly, the Kannada and Telugu remake rights of the Manju Warrier starrer have also been sold.

Manju Warrier is ruling every industry and set to win hearts with her powerful roles in the upcoming films. She made a remarkable Tamil debut last year with Dhanush starrer Asuran. The film was helmed by director Vetri Maaran.

