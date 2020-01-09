Manju Warrier is giving fashion inspiration in her casual look from the sets of Chathur Mugham; Check it out

As per the latest news reports on the Manju Warrier starrer the cast and crew of the film is busy with the shoot in Thiruvananthapuram.

The Asuran actress Manju Warrier shared her pictures from the sets of the upcoming film titled Chathur Mugham. The Malayalam actress who marked her debut into Tamil film industry with the Vetri Maaran directorial looked stunning in casuals and sunglasses. The actress will be seen in the film called Chathur Mugham. The fans and film audience are delighted to see Manju Warrier's pictures, every time she shares candid photos on her Instagram account. The much-awaited film, Chathur Mugham is expected to be a horror film which will surely give the cinema viewers a thrilling experience.

The film Chathur Mugham is helmed by Ranjith Kamala Sankar and Salil. As per the latest news reports on the Manju Warrier starrer the cast and crew of the film is busy with the shoot in Thiruvananthapuram. News reports also suggest that the south actress Manju Warrier was injured during the film's shoot and had hurt her legs. Manju Warrier was hurt while shooting for an action sequence, and had slipped while shooting with a rope on the third day of the shoot of the film. South actor Sunny Wayne is playing the lead opposite the southern diva, Manju Warrier.

The south actress got a lot of recognition last year for her hard-hitting character in the Dhanush starrer Asuran. The film broke many records at the box office. The film saw Manju Warrier opposite south megastar Dhanush. The fans and film audience had shared their positive reviews of the film and of Manju Warrier's performance on their social media accounts.

(ALSO READ: Darbar Celeb Reaction: Karthik Subbaraj, Siva Karthikeyan among others praise the Rajinikanth starrer)

Credits :instagram

Read More