Manju Warrier on JNU Violence: One cannot justify the act and we cannot keep mum and stay back

Manju Warrier took to her Facebook page to condemn the JNU violence that happened on Sunday. She said that she was shocked to see the faces of students covered in blood.

Not just commoners, celebs from various walks of life are taking to social media to condemn the attack which took place recently against students and teachers on the campus of Jawaharlal Nehru University. Many are now protesting against vandalism at the JNU which has a great legacy and considered as one of the best educational institutions. Aside from Bollywood, Mollywood actors are also taking to social media to voice their opinions and taking a stand against the same. Manju Warrier, who is best known as lady Superstar took to her Facebook page to condemn the violence.

In her Facebook post, Manju said that she was shocked to see the faces of students covered in blood. She wrote, “I was shocked to see those faces from JNU, spilling blood. For nearly three hours they were attacked.JNU is a symbol of knowledge for Indians. Many, who have studied there, are now leading us and ruling us. Though the politics of the students may be different, nobody can question their patriotism. Whatever be the difference of ideologies they have, one cannot justify the act in which even outsiders entered the campus and attacked the students. Just think about the state of mind of the mothers of those students when they see the images of their brutally attacked children. We cannot keep mum and stay back. We need to stand with them. I am with those students." Check out the post right below.

Aside from her, Nivin Pauly also commented and said how the attack was horrifying and frightening. Actor Prithviraj Sukumaran who has been against CAA posted again on Sunday about the same and said that he is in favour of JNU students.

