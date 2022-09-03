Manju Warrier joins Ajith Kumar for an adventurous bike tour to Ladakh amid AK61 shoot break; PICS

Ajith Kumar and his next film AK61 co-star Manju Warrier have now become bike tour partners. Yes, amid the shot break of H Vinoth's film, Ajith and Manju went on an adventurous bike tour to Ladakh. Several pics of the actors from their bike tour have taken the internet by storm. In fact, Majnu is also super excited about her bike tour with Ajith as she shared a few pics with a note on her Instagram handle.

During a scheduled break from the film, the actress went on an adventurous bike tour with Ajith and shared photos from the same. She captioned her post, "Huge thanks to our Super Star Rider Ajith Kumar Sir! Being an avid traveller, I've had the opportunity of travelling thousands of miles on four wheelers. This is the first time I'm doing a tour on a two wheeler. Huge thanks to Adventure Riders India for inviting me over to join this wonderful group of passionate bikers. And it was an honour to be introduced to @suprej and @sardar_sarfaraz_khan of Adventure Riders India by Ajith Sir! Thank you Sir! Lots of love! Thank you @bineeshchandra for joining me!"

Manju Warrier plays the role of the female lead opposite Ajith Kumar in AK61. The yet-to-be-titled film marks the comeback of the actress Asuran. Although the makers never confirmed till now, with this post Manju Warrier finally confirmed her role in AK61.

Written and directed by H Vinoth, Ajith Kumar's AK 61 is jointly produced by Boney Kapoor's Bayview Projects LLP and Zee Studios. This is Ajith Kumar's third collaboration with filmmaker H Vinoth and producer Boney Kapoor. The trio recently delivered a blockbuster, Valimai.

Also Read: Tamannaah Bhatia teams up with Dileep for her Malayalam debut film

The shooting is currently progressing at a brisk pace in Hyderabad. A huge set resembling Chennai's Anna Salai has been erected at a film city in Hyderabad. Reportedly, John Kokken and Yogi Babu will be seen in key roles. The makers will announce the cast and crew in the coming weeks.