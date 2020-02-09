Manju Warrier looks drop dead gorgeous in yellow outfit as she receives best actor award for Asuran; See Pics

Manju Warrier looked drop-dead gorgeous in a yellow out and was all smiles as she received her Tamil film debut award for Dhanush starrer Asuran.

Malayalam actress Manju Warrier is one of the most talented and currently busiest actresses in the South Indian film industry. The stunning actress has been winning the hearts of the audience with her incredible onscreen performance. She made her Tamil debut with Dhanush starrer Asuran and the film opened to a massive response from the audience and critics alike. Released in 2019, Asuran managed to break many records at the box office. At the recent Malayalam awards Asianet Film Awards 2020, Manju Warrier received Best Actor (Female) award for Asuran and the stunner is over the moon.

Manju took to social media and thanked everyone for the same. Fans of the actress have been showering her with congratulatory messages on social media. One can see in the photos, Manju Warrier looked drop-dead gorgeous in a yellow out and was all smiles as she received her award. Many Malayalam actors like Mammootty, Mohanlal, Manju Warrier, Prithviraj Sukumaran, Nivin Pauly, Vivek Oberoi among others graced the star-studded awards night. Check out the post below.



View this post on Instagram Thank you #Asianet from Team #ASURAN #asianetfilmawards2020 Costume courtesy @rehanabasheerofficial A post shared by Manju Warrier (@manju.warrier) on Feb 8, 2020 at 4:04am PST

Check out the complete winners list below:

Best Film: Uyare

Best Film (Critics): Thanner Mathan Dhinangal

Best Director: Prithviraj (Lucifer)

Best Actor, Male: Mohanlal (Lucifer, Ittymaani Made in China)

Best Female Actor: Parvathy (Uyare, Virus)

Best Actor (Critics): Suraj Venja Venjarammoodu (Vikrithi, Android Kunjappan, Finals)

Best Supporting Actor, Male: Siddique (Uyare)

Best Supporting Actor, Female: Grace Antony (Kumbalangi Nights)

Best Character Actor, Male: Vijayaraghavan (Porinju Mariyam)

Best Character Actor, Female: Rajisha Vijayan (Finals, Stand Up)

Best Actor in a Negative Role: Vivek Oberoi (Lucifer)

Best Music Director: Vishnu Vijay (Ambili)

Best Lyricist: Vinayak Sasikumar

Best Singer Male – Vijay Yesudas (Nee Mukilo)

Best Singer Female: Bombay Jayashree

Best Singer (Special Jury) – Ks Harisankar (Pavizhamazha, Athiran)

Special Jury Mention: Soubin Shahir (Kumbalangi Nights)

Best New Face: Anna Ben (Kumbalangi Nights)

Best Child Artist (Achuthan – Mamankam)

Star Pair (Mathew Thomas and Anaswara Rajan – Thanneer Mathan Dhinangal)

Lifetime Achievement Award: P Susheela

Credits :Instagram

Read More