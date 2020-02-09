Manju Warrier looks drop dead gorgeous in yellow outfit as she receives best actor award for Asuran; See Pics
Malayalam actress Manju Warrier is one of the most talented and currently busiest actresses in the South Indian film industry. The stunning actress has been winning the hearts of the audience with her incredible onscreen performance. She made her Tamil debut with Dhanush starrer Asuran and the film opened to a massive response from the audience and critics alike. Released in 2019, Asuran managed to break many records at the box office. At the recent Malayalam awards Asianet Film Awards 2020, Manju Warrier received Best Actor (Female) award for Asuran and the stunner is over the moon.
Check out the complete winners list below:
Best Film: Uyare
Best Film (Critics): Thanner Mathan Dhinangal
Best Director: Prithviraj (Lucifer)
Best Actor, Male: Mohanlal (Lucifer, Ittymaani Made in China)
Best Female Actor: Parvathy (Uyare, Virus)
Best Actor (Critics): Suraj Venja Venjarammoodu (Vikrithi, Android Kunjappan, Finals)
Best Supporting Actor, Male: Siddique (Uyare)
Best Supporting Actor, Female: Grace Antony (Kumbalangi Nights)
Best Character Actor, Male: Vijayaraghavan (Porinju Mariyam)
Best Character Actor, Female: Rajisha Vijayan (Finals, Stand Up)
Best Actor in a Negative Role: Vivek Oberoi (Lucifer)
Best Music Director: Vishnu Vijay (Ambili)
Best Lyricist: Vinayak Sasikumar
Best Singer Male – Vijay Yesudas (Nee Mukilo)
Best Singer Female: Bombay Jayashree
Best Singer (Special Jury) – Ks Harisankar (Pavizhamazha, Athiran)
Special Jury Mention: Soubin Shahir (Kumbalangi Nights)
Best New Face: Anna Ben (Kumbalangi Nights)
Best Child Artist (Achuthan – Mamankam)
Star Pair (Mathew Thomas and Anaswara Rajan – Thanneer Mathan Dhinangal)
Lifetime Achievement Award: P Susheela
