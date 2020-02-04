Manju Warrier looks stunning in her latest calendar shoot; Check it out

Actor Manju Warrier took to her Instagram and shared a photo from her latest calendar shoot. Check out the photo right here.
4634 reads Mumbai Updated: February 4, 2020 12:02 pm
Manju Warrier looks stunning in her latest calendar shoot; Check it outManju Warrier looks stunning in her latest calendar shoot; Check it out
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp
South star Manju Warrier took to her Instagram account and shared a photo from her recent shoot, in which she looks breathtaking. Dressed in bright green blazers and pants, Manju Warrier’s photo will remind us yet again as to why she will be in our hearts forever. In the retro-style photo, she can be seen in a furry waist and bright makeup, which goes hand in hand with the theme.
 
Last seen in the film Prathi Poovankozhi, Manju’s next film is with Mollywood megastar Mohanlal. The film is being called Production No 2 and it went on floors recently. Jofin T Chacko is making directorial debut with the project, which is bankrolled by Anto Joseph and B Unnikrishnan, under the Anto Joseph Film Company banner. Nikhila Vimal will also be seen playing a key role in the film.
 
Warrier's Tamil film Asuran is still the talk of town and Manju’s flawless performance as Pachaiamma, Dhanush’s wife, is one of the reasons for the film’s success. In Prathi Poovankozhi, which was directed by Rosshan Andrrews, Manju played the role of a strong woman, who had no tolerance for harassment against women.The film was bankrolled by Gokulam Gopalan under his own banner. It should be noted that the actor’s comeback film, How Old Are You was also directed by Rosshan Andrrews

Credits :Manorama

"Stay in sync with the latest and hottest" & "SUBSCRIBE TO PINKVILLA"

Add new comment

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement