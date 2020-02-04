Manju Warrier looks stunning in her latest calendar shoot; Check it out

Actor Manju Warrier took to her Instagram and shared a photo from her latest calendar shoot. Check out the photo right here.

South star Manju Warrier took to her Instagram account and shared a photo from her recent shoot, in which she looks breathtaking. Dressed in bright green blazers and pants, Manju Warrier’s photo will remind us yet again as to why she will be in our hearts forever. In the retro-style photo, she can be seen in a furry waist and bright makeup, which goes hand in hand with the theme.

Warrier's Tamil film Asuran is still the talk of town and Manju’s flawless performance as Pachaiamma, Dhanush’s wife, is one of the reasons for the film’s success. In Prathi Poovankozhi, which was directed by Rosshan Andrrews, Manju played the role of a strong woman, who had no tolerance for harassment against women.The film was bankrolled by Gokulam Gopalan under his own banner. It should be noted that the actor’s comeback film, How Old Are You was also directed by Rosshan Andrrews

