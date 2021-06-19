Manju Warrier is one happy kid as she paints her own library on National Reading Day

Maju Warrier was last seen in the recently released film One with Mammootty.

South star Manju Warrier took to her Instagram account and shared a photo where she flaunted her skills in painting. In the photo, she was seen grinning ear to ear holding a colour palate and a painting brush. As soon as the pictures came online, fans of Manju started commenting on it. The photo was also shared by her followers across all social media platforms.

Maju Warrier was last seen in the recently released film One with Mammootty. Jofin T Chacko has made his directorial debut with the project, which is bankrolled by Anto Joseph and B Unnikrishnan, under the Anto Joseph Film Company banner. She also has a magnum opus in her kitty titled Marakkar: Arabikkadalinte Simham. The film also has Mohanlal in the lead role, while Keerthy Suresh will be seen playing a key role.

A couple of months back, Warrier's photos from the press meet of her film Chathurmukam took the social media by storm. In the photos, she was seen in a white shirt and a black shirt and completed the look with a pair of sneakers. Her new hairdo with bangs instantly became the talk of the town. Chathurmukham is Mollywood’s first ever techno-horror film, which is directed by Rajeet Kamala Sankar and Salil V. The film is bankrolled by Manju Warrier Productions and Jiss Toms along with Justin Thomas under the banner of Jiss Toms Movies.

