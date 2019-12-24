Manju Warrier OPENS UP on how she chooses scripts

After her phenomenal performance in Kollywood film Asuran, Manju Warrier has occupied a huge space in the hearts of her fans. The film, directed by National Award winner Vetrimaaran, had actor Dhanush in the lead role. Her fanbase has hugely increased after her recent Mollywood release, Prathi Poovankozhi. The movie was directed by Rosshan Andrrews and written by Unni R. It is gaining a positive response for its women-centric narrative.

Talking to The Indian Express, the actor opened up on how she chooses scripts. She was quoted as saying, “For me, it’s the content which is important. Who is the main character in the movie is based on how the story develops. Content is most important, and everything else follows. Male-centric or female-centric is not the criteria for me to choose films.” Talking about future projects, she said, “There are many offers coming from outside the Malayalam industry. I am not rushing onto anything right now. I could wait for scripts which I think is good. Same applies to web series also. If something good comes up, I will definitely do it.”

Meanwhile, Manju Warrier’s next film might be with debut director of RJ Shaan, the scriptwriter of Saira Banu. According to The Times of India report, Kollywood star Vijay Sethupathi has been roped in to play the male lead in this Malayalam film. The shooting of this yet to be named film will begin in April 2020.