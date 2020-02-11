Manju Warrier to play an entrepreneur in the upcoming film Lalitham Sundaram? Find Out

If reports are to be believed then the Asuran actress will be playing a challenging role in the southern drama. The south flick is reportedly scripted by Pramod Mohan.

The Malayalam actress Manju Warrier is expected to play an entrepreneur in the upcoming film titled Lalitham Sundaram. If reports are to be believed then the Asuran actress will be playing a challenging role in the southern drama. As per the latest reports on the south actress, the film, was launched by Malayalam megastars Mammootty and Mohanlal. The film is helmed by Manju Warrier's brother Madhu. News reports suggest that the first time director Madhu Warrier, said about the film that it is a complete family entertainer. According the reports the Manju Warrier film will be shot in locations like Kochi, Peermade, Bengaluru and Mumbai.

The south flick is reportedly scripted by Pramod Mohan. The music direction is done by Bijibal. The Madhu Warrier directorial also strs actors like Dileesh Pothen, Saiju Kurup, Zarina Wahab and Deepti Sati. The shoot of Lalitham Sundaram is expected to kick start in mid-February. The southern diva, Manju Warier has got a lot of appreciation for her role in the Dhanush starrer, titled Asuran. The film which was helmed by ace director Vetri Maaran made many box office records. The film Asuran also became the highest gainer on opening day at the Malaysian box office.

The film saw fans and film audience go gaga over the lead pair of Dhanush and Manju Warrier. The blockbuster hit, Asuran marked the debut of Manju Warrier in Tamil film industry. The talented actress could not have asked for a better film to debut in. Manju Warrier last featured in the film called Prathi Poovankozhi which was helmed by Rosshan Andrrews.

