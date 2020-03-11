Manju Warrier receives a rose from her little fan; Actress pens a heartwarming note and wins hearts

https://www.pinkvilla.com/files/styles/home-tag/public?itok=2NRFhwyR

Malayalam and Tamil actress Manju Warrier is one of the most talented gorgeous and busiest actresses in the South Indian film industry. The stunner never fails to win our hearts with her powerful onscreen performance. However, this time, she is winning hearts with her latest Instagram post. Manju took to social media and shared a beautiful moment of her receiving a rose from her little fan. The actress took to social media and wrote a heartwarming post saying, "When a child gives you a gift, even if it is a rock they just picked up, exude gratitude. It might be the only thing they have to give, and they have chosen to give it to you #purestlove #gratitude."

Manju Warrier's million-dollar smile and down to earth nature will surely leave you amazed. The actress knows how to handle stardom and makes sure to keep her fans happy. The stunning actress has been winning the hearts of the audience with her incredible onscreen performance, as well as off-screen. On the work front, Manju Warrier made her Tamil debut with Dhanush starrer Asuran and also received Best Actor (Female) award for the same.

She will be next seen in Mohanlal starrer ‘Marakkar-Arabikadalinte Simham’ She also has Mammootty starrer mystery thriller The Priest. Manju will be sharing the screen space with Mammootty for the first time and moviegoers are eagerly looking forward to know what's in stores for them. The actress quite a few films lined up for the release this year.

