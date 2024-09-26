Manju Warrier reveals THIS trait is common between co-stars Rajinikanth, Mohanlal, Amitabh Bachchan, and Ajith Kumar

Manju Warrier has been the talk of the town ever since the actress dazzled the audience with her stellar moves in Vettaiyan’s first single, Manasilaayo. In an interview with Sun Music, the actress revealed about meeting Rajinikanth and what she finds common between her superstar co-actors.

Speaking on the same, the actress said Rajinikanth sir is very friendly and made her feel comfortable on sets. The common thing between actors like Rajinikanth, Amitabh Bachchan, Mohanlal, Ajith Kumar, and Mammootty is their humility.

Additionally, Manju Warrier also said, “They all compete with each other when it comes to being down-to-earth. It’s something we should all learn from them. You might think you're humble, but meeting them makes you realize you have a long way to go.”

The actress further went on to talk about how she met Rajinikanth for the first time on the sets of Vettaiyan for the film’s look test. Furthermore, talking about being roped into the movie, the actress revealed that she was not initially aware the film would feature Rajinikanth in the lead role and was speechless when she came to know.

The upcoming film Vettaiyan starring Rajinikanth in the lead role is an action drama movie directed by Jai Bhim fame TJ Gnanavel. The movie slated to be released on October 10, 2024, features the superstar as an IPS officer who is an encounter specialist.

The film’s makers had recently unveiled a prevue of the same which showcased a brooding rivalry between Rajinikanth and Amitabh Bachchan, as the latter advocates for human rights. The movie also marks the reunion of both the actors on the same screen after 33 years.

Check out Vettaiyan’s prevue:

Besides Rajinikanth, Big B, and Manju, the film also has an ensemble cast of actors like Fahadh Faasil, Rana Daggubati, Rithika Singh, Abhirami, Dushara Vijayan and many more in key roles. The film also has Anirudh Ravichander handling the musical tracks and scores, making this his 4th collaboration with the superstar.

Furthermore, Rajinikanth is currently filming for the movie Coolie, directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj. The upcoming flick also has actors Nagarjuna Akkineni and Upendra Rao in key roles.

