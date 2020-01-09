Manju Warrier’s role in Chathurmugam REVEALED? Find out

Manju Warrier, who was last seen in Prathi Poovankozhi, will be next seen playing the lead role in Chathurmugam.

Manju Warrier, who has always chosen bold roles after her reentry in her entertainment career, will be next seen in horror-thriller Chathurmugham. Directed by Rajeet Kamala Sankar and Salil V, the film is currently being shot in Thiruvananthapuram. Director Salil, opened up about Manju’s role in the film and stated that Manju will be seen playing an entrepreneur. It is expected that the makers will complete the shooting by January 23, after which the post production will be started. Sunny Wayne will also be seen in an important role in the film.

Talking about the role of Manju, the director was quoted as saying by The Times Of India, “In our society, many women want to get married and have kids and Manju’s character is someone who isn’t averse to all that, but believes that one has to complete education and achieve financial stability before marriage. She’s someone who wants to establish her own business and is a bold woman.”

Meanwhile, Manju Warrier was last seen playing the lead role in Prathi Poovankozhi. Directed by Rosshan Andrrews, the film was bankrolled by Gokulam Gopalan under his own banner. Her last Kollywood outing was with Dhanush in Asuran. The film was directed by Vetrimaaran and it joined the Rs 100 crore club recently. She played the role of Dhanush’s wife in the film.

Credits :Times Of India

