Manju Warrier’s swag is unbeatable in these PHOTOS as she shares glimpses of her bike riding session

Manju Warrier took to her Instagram space and shared a series of photos from her recent bike ride with a YouTuber.

South star Manju Warrier took to her Instagram account and shared a series of photos in which she looks swaggy riding a bike. Dressed in a pastel sweat shirt, tee and a pair of jeans, Manju Warrier’s photos will remind us yet again as to why she will be in our hearts forever. In the photo, she can be seen flaunting her million dollar smile riding a bike and traveling on the bike with a YouTuber. As soon as the pictures came online, fans of Manju started commenting on it. The photo was also shared by her followers across all social media platforms.

Maju Warrier was last seen in the recently released film One with Mammootty. Jofin T Chacko has made his directorial debut with the project, which is bankrolled by Anto Joseph and B Unnikrishnan, under the Anto Joseph Film Company banner. She also has a magnum opus in her kitty titled Marakkar: Arabikkadalinte Simham. The film also has Mohanlal in the lead role, while Keerthy Suresh will be seen playing a key role. See post here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Manju Warrier (@manju.warrier)

Also Read: Suriya 40: Makers share glimpse of the actor from the sets of his next with Pandiraj; See PHOTO

Warrier's latest photos from the press meet of her film Chathurmukam took the social media by storm. In the photos, she was seen in a white shirt and a black shirt and completed the look with a pair of sneakers. Her new hairdo with bangs instantly became the talk of the town. Chathurmukham is Mollywood’s first ever techno-horror film, which is directed by Rajeet Kamala Sankar and Salil V. The film is bankrolled by Manju Warrier Productions and Jiss Toms along with Justin Thomas under the banner of Jiss Toms Movies.

Share your comment ×