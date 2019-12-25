Manju Warrier says a film's content is crucial than anything else while finalizing a project; Read details

The actress who received a lot of appreciation for her role in the Dhanush starrer Asuran, said that she will always say yes to a film that has a robust script.

The Asuran actress Manju Warrier has said in an interview with the indianexpress.com that while choosing a script she always looks for the film's content to be its strong element. The Malayalam actress who marked her debut with the film Asuran was helmed by the National Award winning director Vetri Maaran. The south actress Manju Warrier, said during the interview that when she gives a nod to a film, the main criteria that she looks into is the film's story line. The southern diva, Manju Warrier said that the film could be a female centric or male centric film, but the story is the most important aspect of the film.

The gorgeous actress said further that it is vital to know which character in the film is doing what in the film. The journey not just of the lead actors but also of the supporting actors matters to the film's story line. The actress who received a lot of appreciation for her role in the Dhanush starrer Asuran, said that she will always say yes to a film that has a robust script. The actress shared screen space with Pattas actor Dhanush for the very first time in Vetri Maaran hard hitting action drama titled Asuran.

The film has turned to be a number one at the Malaysia box office on the opening weekend and gained some thunderous response from the fans across the country. The fans and audience members who saw the Vetri Maaran directorial were very impressed with the refreshing on screen pairing of Manju and Dhanush.

Check out the trailer of Asuran:

