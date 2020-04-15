Manju Warrier shakes a leg in a chic black striped suit in Jack N Jill's latest still; Check it out

South actor Kalidas Jayaram who is acting alongside Manju Warrier, shared a picture on his Instagram account wherein Manju Warrier, Aju Varghese, and Basil Joseph, are shaking a leg.

The Asuran actress Manju Warrier is winning the hearts of the fans and film audiences with her impeccable performances one after the other. The actress will be seen next in the south film called Jack N Jill. South actor Kalidas Jayaram who is acting alongside Manju Warrier, shared a picture on his Instagram account wherein Manju Warrier, Aju Varghese, and Basil Joseph, are shaking a leg. Manju is donning a chic black striped suit. This latest still from the southern drama has caught the attention of the fans and audience members who were eagerly waiting for a glimpse of the south drama.

The southern beauty Manju will be playing the lead in the upcoming film Jack N Jill, which is one of the much-awaited films from the south film industry. The actress will be seen in a crucial role in the Mohanlal starrer, Marakkar: Arabikadalinte Simham. This film will feature Mohanlal as a chief of naval who is battling with the evil forces. The film will also star Mahanati actress Keerthy Suresh in a key role. The National Award-winning actress will be seen in a never seen before look. The makers of Priyadarshan directorial had previously unveiled the first look of Keerthy Suresh.

Check out the still from Jack N Jill:

The southern film was expected to hit the big screen in the month of March, but due to the global outbreak of Coronavirus, all the films got postponed. Makers of Marakkar: Arabikadalinte Simham postponed the film. The talented actress Manju Warrier will be essaying the role of Zubaida in the Mohanlal starrer which is a period drama.

