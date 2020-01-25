Manju Warrier shares an adorable fan girl moment with Big B; Check it out

Manju Warrier took to her Instagram account and shared a picture with Bollywood star Amitabh Bachchan and his wife Jaya Bachchan.

Manju Warrier, who has been striking us with back to back must-watch movies, took to Instagram and shared a picture, in which she can be seen with Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan and his wife . In the photo, which was taken for an advertisement, all of them can be seen in Indian ethnic wear. While Manju was seen draped in a beautiful Kanjeevaram silk saree, Amitabh and Jaya were seen in ivory outfits.

Last seen in Prathi Poovankozhi, Manju is currently busy with the shooting of her next yet-to-be-named film with Mollywood megastar Mohanlal. Tentatively titled Production No 2, the film went on floors recently. This project is directed by debutante Jofin T Chacko and it is being bankrolled by Anto Joseph and B Unnikrishnan, under the Anto Joseph Film Company banner. Nikhila Vimal will also be seen playing a key role in the film.

After delivering a blockbuster Asuran, in which Manju Warrier showcased a tremendous performance, she was seen in the directorial of Rosshan Andrrews, Prathi Poovankozhi. The film was bankrolled by Gokulam Gopalan under his own banner. Manju Warrier played the lead role in Prathi Poovankozhi. It is to be noted that the actor’s comeback film, How Old Are You? was also directed by Rosshan Andrrews. After about 14 years as a director, Rosshan Andrrews stepped in front of the camera for the first time to play the role of a hateful rowdy named Antappan in the film.

Credits :Instagram

