Manju Warrier shares an adorable fan girl moment with Madhuri Dixit; Check it out

South star Manju Warrier took to her Instagram space and shared a photo with Bollywood star Madhuri Dixit.

Manju Warrier, who has been making us awestruck us with back to back super hit movies, took to Instagram space and shared an adorable picture, in which she can be seen with Bollywood star . In the photo, which was taken during an award function, Manjula and Madhuri can be seen in Indian ethnic wear. While Manju was seen in a full length Anarkali Kurtha, Madhuri was seen clad in a pastel coloured saree.

Last seen in Prathi Poovankozhi, Manju is currently busy with the shooting of her next yet-to-be-named film with Mollywood megastar Mohanlal. Tentatively titled Production No 2, the makers started the film’s shooting recently. Directed by debutante Jofin T Chacko, this project is being bankrolled by Anto Joseph and B Unnikrishnan, under the Anto Joseph Film Company banner. Manju Wariier will be sharing screen space with Nikhila Vimal, who will also be seen playing a key role in the film.

After delivering a Kollywood blockbuster Asuran with south star Dhanush, she was seen in the directorial of Rosshan Andrrews, Prathi Poovankozhi. In Asuran, Manju Warrier showcased a tremendous performance as a ruthless rural home maker Pachaiammal. On the other hand, in Prathi Poovankozhi, Manju Warrier played the lead. It is to be noted that the film was directed by Rosshan Andrrews, who directed Manju’s comeback film How Old Are You.

