Manju Warrier shares a throwback video with Ranveer Singh, Trisha, Dhanush and Tovino; Calls it 'beautiful'
Called as the Lady Superstar in Kerala, Manju Warrier left the audience amazed in 2019 with some powerful performance in films like Asuran, Prathi Poovankozhi and Lucifer. The actress owned 2019 after she made her Tamil debut in the Vetrimaran directed, Asuran. Manju Warrier also won a lot of awards for her role in the film. The Malayalam actress is not only winning the hearts of the audience with her strong and powerful roles but is ruling the social media with interesting posts. Manju, who is quite active on social media, shared a throwback video from an awards event.
Must say, the Malayalam actress had an eventful year in 2019. She started off with a hit film Lucifer and had the blockbuster movie Asuran with Dhanush. She rounded off 2019 with her outstanding performance in the movie Prathi Poovankozhi.
She will be sharing the screen space with Mammootty in their upcoming film, The Priest. The Priest is directed by debutante Jofin T Chacko and it is being bankrolled by Anto Joseph and B Unnikrishnan, under the Anto Joseph Film Company banner.
Unveiling the first look poster of my new movie @ThePriestMovie pic.twitter.com/RBnyOZNnbP
— Mammootty (@mammukka) January 12, 2020
