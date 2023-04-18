Manju Warrier shows off her bike riding skills in latest photos with Soubin Shahir

Manju Warrier is one of the few actresses in Malayalam industry, who commands top billing owing to her stardom, as someone who can get films produced in her own name. The actress has been going through a great phase of diversification in different languages, as she works with Dhanush in Asuran and with Ajith in last year’s Thunivu, in addition to growing filmography in Malayalam cinema that’s been mostly hit and miss lately. The actress who is on a grand comeback trial after a divorce, stained by excessive media speculation, has been finding her own voice in the last few years in her personal life as much as her professional life. She recently put out an Instagram post, where she shared pictures of her now favourite pass time of going on trips on the bike, with her colleague and friend Soubin Shahir.

Manju Warrier and Soubin Shahir’s biking journey

The actress reportedly was introduced to the habit of taking long-planned bike trips to different parts of the country by her “Thunivu” co-star Ajith. She has shared a picture of herself, fully geared up on her travel bike, along with her friend and actor Soubin Shahir. She writes in her post, “ The fears I don't face, become my limits…Thank you for being there for me as such good friends and patient guides @soubinshahir @bineeshchandra (also for the pictures) You guys are super cool. Important: Please wear proper riding gear while motorbiking. Pardon me for my ignorance in the pictures!” This seems to be a meditative practice for the actress in between shoot breaks and the fans are excited about their favourite star’s new off-screen passion.

Upcoming Projects

Manju Warrier was last seen alongside Soubin Shahir in the political satire Vellari Pattanam. She will also have the release of her long-awaited critically acclaimed effort “Kayattam “, which got her lots of positive responses for her performances in its film festival run but has not been confirmed for a theatrical or OTT release. She is also making her Hindi debut alongside R Madhavan, in a high-concept comedy movie. The film is currently under production and 50% shoot is remaining. The film will also have Deepti Sati and Dalip Tahil. She will also be seen reprising her role from the first installment of Mohanlal’s Lucifer film series titled Empuraan, directed by Prithviraj Sukumaran, which is touted to be one of the biggest Malayalam films to be made in Malayalam cinema ever.

