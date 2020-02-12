Manju Warrier to star opposite Rajinikanth? Asuran actress OPENS UP

While fans are eagerly looking forward to her films, the news about Manju Warrier teaming up superstar Rajinikanth is doing rounds. While there is no confirmation regarding the same, Manju Warrier finally clears the air.

South actress Manju Warrier is currently at the top of her game with back to back hits. After making her Tamil debut in Dhanush starrer Asuran, the stunner will be seen in Mohanlal starrer 'Marakkar: Arabikkadalinte Simham'. She will also be seen opposite Malayalam superstar Mammootty in their upcoming film, The Priest. While fans are eagerly looking forward to her films, the news about her teaming up superstar Rajinikanth is doing rounds. While there is no confirmation regarding the same, Manju Warrier finally clears the air.

In a recent interaction with Radio Mango, Manju Warrier revealed she not been approached for any film opposite Rajinikanth. "I also heard the news that I have been roped in to play a crucial role in a Rajinikanth movie. However, until now, nobody has contacted me officially. Until this moment, this is a piece of fake news. I really don't know how these kinds of news are popping up on the internet. I don't know whether the makers of this movie are seriously considering it," said Manju Warrier.



Manju also added about how she lost Trisha Krishnan starrer 96 and is windering is she might miss Rajinikanth starrer the same way. She added, "I really don't know whether I will face the same fate as the one in 96. Actually, the makers of '96' apparently tried their best to narrate the story to me. However, they did not get a chance to do this, and I came to know about this during an award ceremony. And by the time, the film's was released, and was getting rave reviews."

