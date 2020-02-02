Manju Warrier stuns in photos with Mammootty from the sets of The Priest; Calls it a ‘dream’ moment
Manju Warrier had an eventful year in 2019 with back to back hits. She started off with a hit film Lucifer, after which she has had the blockbuster movie Asuran with Dhanush. The film marked her debut in Tamil film industry. She rounded off 2019 with her outstanding performance in the movie Prathi Poovankozhi. There is no stopping for the actress as she kick-starts shooting for Mammootty starrer The Priest. The stunner will be seen sharing the screen space with Mammootty for the very first time and fans can’t wait to know what’s in store for them.
The Priest is a thriller and has set high curiosity among the moviegoers and it remains to see what's in the stores for us next. This is Mammootty’s first project with Manju Warrier and this has set high expectations.
