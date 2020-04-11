Manju Warrier is summertime ready as she dons a floral dress; Check Photo

Manju Warrior took to her Instagram space and shared a photo, in which she was seen in a floral printed summer dress.

South star Manju Warrier took to her Instagram account and shared a photo in which she looks radiant in her summer outfit. Dressed in a pastel coloured floral dress, Manju Warrier’s photo will remind us yet again as to why she will be in our hearts forever. In the photo, she can be seen flaunting her million dollar smile with minimalistic makeup. As soon as the picture came online, fans of Manju started commenting on it. The photo was also shared by her followers across all social media platforms.

Last seen in critically acclaimed Mollywood film Prathi Poovankozhi, Manju’s next film is with Mollywood megastar Mohanlal. The film is tentatively titled Production No 2 and it went on floors a couple of months ago. Jofin T Chacko is making directorial debut with the project, which is bankrolled by Anto Joseph and B Unnikrishnan, under the Anto Joseph Film Company banner. Nikhila Vimal will also be seen playing a key role in the film.



View this post on Instagram May the flowers remind us why the rain was necessary @shanishaki A post shared by Manju Warrier (@manju.warrier) on Apr 10, 2020 at 9:55pm PDT

Warrier's latest Kollywood outing Asuran is still the talk of town and Manju’s flawless performance as Pachaiammal is one of the reasons for the film’s success. In Prathi Poovankozhi, which was directed by Rosshan Andrrews, Manju played the role of a strong woman, who stood up against sexual harassment of women.The film was bankrolled by Gokulam Gopalan under his own banner. It should be noted that the actor’s comeback film, How Old Are You was also directed by Rosshan Andrrews.

Self isolation is lonely, let's become companions for each other. Click here to share your lockdown stories anonymously and read what other's have shared.

Credits :Instagram

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Read More