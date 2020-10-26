Manju Warrier's 50th film titled 9MM; Film to be helmed by debutant director Dhinil Babu

As per news reports, Malayalam actress Manju Warrier's 50th film is titled 9MM. The upcoming film will reportedly feature Sunny Wayne and Dileesh Pothan.

The latest news update about the Malayalam actress Manju Warrier states that the diva's 50th film is titled 9MM. The upcoming film will feature actors Sunny Wayne and Dileesh Pothan. The news reports about the upcoming film 9MM state that the film has Dhyan Sreenivasan as its script and dialogue writer. The news reports also add that Dhyan Sreenivasan will essay a key role in the much awaited drama.

The upcoming flick, 9MM is backed by Aju Varghese, Tinu Thomas and Visakh Subramaniam's Funtastic Films. The actress featured in the blockbuster film called Asuran. The film was helmed by well known filmmaker Vetri Maaran. The super hit film featured Dhanush in the lead.

The actress Manju Warrier also featured in the film called Prathi Poovankozhi. The actress will also feature in the upcoming Mohanlal starrer called Marakkar: Arabikadalinte Simham.

