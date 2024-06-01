Manjummel Boys actor Sreenath Bhasi names THIS star when asked about his favorite actor; can you take a guess?

NTR Jr, fondly called ‘Man of Masses’ does not really need an introduction. The superstar rules the hearts of millions through his captivative onscreen presence. Jr NTR’s exceptional acting skills and down-to-earth nature have made him a favorite among many, including his peers in the industry.

Not just his fans, but many celebrities have also always been vocal about their love for the Devera actor. On numerous occasions, celebrities have expressed their admiration for him and expressed their desire to work with Jr NTR. Manjummel Boys actor Sreenath Bhasi is one of them. Read on to know more.

Sreenath Bhasi is a true Jr NTR fan!

In a recent interview, Sreenath Bhasi, who is currently riding high with the immense success of Manjummel Boys, spoke openly about his admiration towards the superstar Jr NTR.

Reacting to a question about his favorite actor, Sreenath said, "I like Tarak, Tarak is my favorite. It will always be NTR Jr any day. I like others also, but Jr NTR remains my favorite,".

The Bheeshma Parvam actor recently hit the headlines when the director of Manjummel Boys revealed how he endured immense pain caused by ant bites during the film's climax sequence (owing to the biscuit makeup used for depicting injuries).

More about Manjummel Boys

Manjummel Boys is based on the true story of a group of boys from Fort Kochi. During their vacation in Kodaikanal, the boys, inspired by Kamal Haasan’s Gunaa movie, venture into the Guna caves.

When Subhash, a member of their group, gets trapped in the deep pits of the caves, the eldest of the group, Siju David, courageously puts his life on the line to rescue his dear friend.

The film features Soubin Shahir, Sreenath Bhasi, Ganapathi, Lal Jr., Deepak Prarambol, Chandu Salimkumar, and Khalid Rahman, among others in crucial roles.

Manjummel Boys is written and directed by Chidambaram Poduval in his second directorial and bankrolled by Soubin Shahir under the Parava Films banner in a joint venture with Sree Gokulam Cinemas.

