Manjummel Boys director Chidambaram doesn’t think his film should be remade in any other language: ‘I don’t know how much…’

Manjummel Boys director Chidambaram has strongly opposed the idea of the film's remake into another language. During an interview with PTI, the filmmaker said that he is open to remakes but a movie like Manjummel Boys should never be adapted in any other language. According to him, cultural connection is lost during such attempts.

Chidambaram said, "It's a real story about a real cave and people. The cultural connection of the Kerala people, Tamil Nadu people. There are a lot of factors that helped the movie run (successfully) but if you're going to remake it, I don't know how much of it would be translated."

He further added, "I don't think 'Manjummel Boys' is a movie that should be remade in any other language."

Chidambaram also called Manjummel Boys a "pure humane story" that had all the elements to become a great film. He said that who would not jump to make such a movie as it's a first of its kind.

The filmmaker shared that people connected with his film because it was a "universal story."

Chidambaram also spilled beans about his upcoming project and said, "It's a story about human emotions, drama. An anatomy of violence is what I'm exploring."

Talking about the Manjummel Boys, it was a survival thriller based on a real-life tragedy that took place in the Guna caves. The movie released this year and emerged as one of the highest-grossing Malayalam films.

The movie revolves around a group of friends who go on a vacation to Kodaikanal. However, one of them falls into an 800-foot-deep pit and endangers his life. However, his friends leave no stone unturned to save him.

Manjummel Boys was reportedly made on a budget of Rs 20 crore and earned over Rs 240 crore worldwide.

Meanwhile, the star cast of the film includes Soubin Shahir, Sreenath Bhasi, Deepak Parambol and several others in pivotal roles.

