Manjummel Boys fame Chidambaram accused in se*ual harassment case after complaint by Kochi-based woman

Trigger Warning: This article includes references to se*ual abuse.

Director Chidambaram, the director of Manjummel Boys, has been booked by the Kochi City Police for allegedly se*ually harassing a woman. According to a report by The Indian Express, the police complaint states that the incident occurred in 2022 at an apartment in Kochi, where the director allegedly trespassed into the complainant’s residence and harassed her.

According to ongoing reports, director Chidambaram is alleged to have harassed a female actor in Kochi. The Ernakulam Town South Police confirmed that the case was registered on March 2, 2026, after the actor filed her complaint in Kochi. The incident reportedly took place in 2022 at an apartment in Kochi city, where the complainant alleged that the director misbehaved with her.

The complaint details an incident of alleged se*ual misconduct within a private residence, with the complainant asserting that the director’s actions amounted to sexual harassment. The precise sequence of events leading to the complaint has not been disclosed, as the investigation remains in its initial stage.

The police added that due process will be followed and that the matter will be investigated thoroughly, with further action to be taken thereafter. While the complaint has been registered, the director has yet to issue an official statement on the matter.

Earlier in 2024, a popular influencer on Instagram also alleged that director Chidambaram had se*ually assaulted her. The filmmaker and the influencer had previously worked together on the film Jan-E-Man.

Chidambaram’s work front

Director Chidambaram last helmed the project Manjummel Boys. The survival thriller follows a group of friends from a small locality called Manjummel near Kochi who decide to go on a vacation to Kodaikanal, which takes a tragic turn when one of them becomes trapped in the Guna Caves. The film explores a real-life incident that took place in the Guna Caves in 2006.

The movie featured a large ensemble cast, including Soubin Shahir, Sreenath Bhasi, Deepak Parambol, Balu Varghese, Ganapathi S. Poduval, Lal Jr., Abhiram Radhakrishnan, Arun Kurian, and others in key roles.

Looking ahead, the director is next set to return to the screens with the film Balan, based on a script by Suriya47 director Jithu Madhavan. The Malayalam film is bankrolled by Jana Nayagan and Toxic makers KVN Productions.

Disclaimer: If you need support or know someone who is struggling with assault or abuse, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist, NGO, or speak to someone about it. There are several helplines available for the same.

