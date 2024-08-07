Manjummel Boys makers copyright dispute with Ilaiyaraaja over unauthorized song use remains unsettled, says new report

The legal tussle between renowned composer Ilaiyaraaja and the makers of the Malayalam film Manjummel Boys has taken a turn, with recent reports indicating that no settlement has been reached.

Initially, Ilaiyaraaja had issued a legal notice to the producers for the unauthorized use of his song Kanmani Anbodu Kaadhalan, originally from the 1991 Tamil film Guna. He claimed that the song was incorporated into Manjummel Boys without obtaining the necessary permissions, despite being credited in the film's title cards.

Earlier reports suggested that the matter had been resolved, with the producers agreeing to pay Ilaiyaraaja Rs 60 lakhs as compensation. This was seen as a significant reduction from his initial demand of Rs 2 crores, which he justified by citing the film's commercial success. Following negotiations, it was believed that both parties had reached a compromise, allowing them to move forward without further conflict.

However, Times of India reported that the situation appears to be more complicated. The report stated that Ilaiyaraaja's lawyer stated that he was unaware of any settlement, and his public relations team confirmed that no discussions had taken place regarding the matter.

This contradicts earlier claims of a resolution, leading to confusion about the status of the case. Meanwhile, there have been reports that the Manjummel Boys production team maintained that they had acquired the rights to the song from various audio labels, including Pyramid Studios, which adds to the ongoing dispute.

The lack of clarity surrounding the settlement has sparked public debate, with some criticizing Ilaiyaraaja for pursuing legal action against a young and promising film team rather than supporting their creative efforts.

Meanwhile, Manjummel Boys, directed by Chidambaram, is a Malayalam survival thriller film that released on February 22, 2024. Based on a true incident from 2006, the film follows a group of friends from the small town of Manjummel, near Kochi, who embark on a vacation to Kodaikanal. Their trip takes a horrific turn when one of them gets trapped inside the Guna Caves, popularly known as The Devil's Kitchen.

The film features an ensemble cast, including Soubin Shahir, Sreenath Bhasi, Balu Varghese, and Ganapathi S. Poduval.

