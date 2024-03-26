Manjummel Boys OTT release: Here’s when and where you can watch survival thriller film

The Malayalam film that undoubtedly changed the course of cinema this year was the Soubin Shahir and Sreenath Bhasi starrer, Manjummel Boys, directed by Chidambaram.

Ever since the film’s release, it has completely revolutionized the system of Malayalam cinema and set a benchmark for presenting the film worldwide. The film, which has garnered praise from both critics and audiences alike, will finally be released on the OTT platform.

Manjummel Boys OTT release

According to a report on FilmiBeat, Manjummel Boys is all set to release on Disney+ Hotstar on April 5, 2024, after more than a month since its release in theaters. The film showcases the true incident that occurred in 2006 at Kodaikanal in Tamil Nadu.

Back in 2006, a group of friends from Kochi’s Manjummel decided to go on a vacation to Kodaikanal, where they visited the famous Guna Caves, popularized by the Kamal Haasan film Gunaa, which was shot there. Intoxicated and happy, they visit the place despite dangerous warnings, which leads to one of their friends falling down a covered hole. Despite the authority's claim of not being able to rescue him, his friends band together to save their friend, which sets up the rest of the film.

More about Manjummel Boys

Manjummel Boys features an ensemble cast of actors like Soubin Shahir, Sreenath Bhasi, Balu Varghese, Ganapathi S. Poduval, Lal Jr., Deepak Parambol, Abhiram Radhakrishnan, Arun Kurian, Khalid Rahman, Chandu Salimkumar, Shebin Benson, and Vishnu Reghu.

The film is written and directed by Jan-E-Man fame Chidambaram, while the music has been composed by Sushin Shyam, with Shyju Khalid handling the camera and Vivek Harshan overseeing the editing. The film also became the first ever Malayalam film to enter the ₹200 crore club, making it the highest-grossing Malayalam film ever, surpassing the film 2018. It also became the third highest-grossing Indian film of the year 2024, to date.

Interestingly, it is also worth noting that the film also offers a glimpse of the real-life Manjummel Boys, who make a cameo appearance as the opposing gang during a tug-of-war contest scene.

