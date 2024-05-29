Manjummel Boys producers Soubin Shahir and Shawn Antony accused of scamming an investor for Rs 7 crores and profits

One of the greatest hits of 2024 was the survival thriller Malayalam movie Manjummel Boys, directed by Chidambaram. The movie received numerous accolades and entertained audiences, but unfortunately, it is now making news for all the negative reasons.

According to a report by Manorama Online, after the Kerala Police’s investigation, it has been reported that the film’s producers Soubin Shahir and Shawn Antony have committed a scam against the film’s investor. It has been alleged that the makers had pre-planned to cheat their investor and have not spent anything out of their own pockets.

Manjummel Boys’ producers pre-planned to cheat their investor from the profits

According to the report submitted by the Kerala Police, it has also been reported that the initial amount of Rs 7 crores which the investor provided has also yet to be remitted. Moreover, the producers of Manjummel Boys have also moved to the High Court for anticipatory bail, which will be considered on May 29th.

Previously, the court instructed the police not to arrest the producers for a month and requested a thorough investigative report to be presented during this period. Based on the police report, it has been noted that the producers assured a refund of the initial investment of Rs 7 crores and provide a 40% return from profits. Reportedly, they did not honor their commitments, deceiving the investor. Additionally, the producers mentioned that the first shoot schedule was finished when the investor was approached, but only the pre-production work had been completed at that time. Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now Advertisement

Advertisement

About Manjummel Boys

Soubin Shahir and Sreenath Bhasi take the lead in the thrilling Malayalam survival movie, Manjummel Boys. Directed by Chidambaram, this film is inspired by a true story where a group of friends embark on a vacation in Kodaikanal. Released earlier this year, it promises an exciting and suspenseful experience.

Upon their arrival, one of their friends accidentally falls into the abyss known as Devil’s Kitchen (popularly known as Guna Caves) which is seemingly a point of no return. This led to the friends banding together to rescue him, despite many obstacles being in front of them.

The film features an ensemble cast of actors including Soubin Shahir, Sreenath Bhasi, Balu Varghese, Ganapathi S. Poduval, Lal Jr., Deepak Parambol, Abhiram Radhakrishnan, Arun Kurian, Khalid Rahman, and many more in key roles.

ALSO READ: Manjummel Boys producer Shawn Antony responds to Ilaiyaraaja’s legal notice; claims rights to Gunaa's song were legally obtained