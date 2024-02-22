Manjummel Boys Twitter Review: Here's what netizens have to say about Soubin Shahir, Sreenath’s film

The Malayalam industry's most-anticipated film Manjummel Boys has successfully hit the theatres on February 22. The film is inspired by the actual events that occurred in the Guna Caves of Kodaikanal where a group of friends get trapped within the cave. The first reviews by the audience and the critics are out.

Many have hailed the film for its gripping storyline along with its bone-chilling background score. One platform user wrote, "Anxiety building at its peak!They succeeded highly at emotionally hooking to the most pivotal scene of the movie Waiting for the second half! I already smell a huge blockbuster.. (heart emoji)".

Another user wrote, “#ManjummelBoys 1st half Engaging First half .All departments doing great job till now .Guna Cave scene are stunning. Survival moments starting towards the interval”.

Manjummel Boys storyline

The story revolves around a group of friends who embark on a vacation trip to Kodaikanal, unaware of the challenges awaiting them at the Guna Cave, also known as Devil’s Kitchen. The movie delves into the unexpected twists and turns that test their friendship and resilience as they strive to rescue a companion trapped in the treacherous caves.

Advertisement

More about Manjummel Boys

The movie is helmed by Chidambaram. Manjummel Boys also features Balu Varghese, Ganapathy, and Jean-Paul Lal in pivotal roles. It is bankrolled by Soubin Shahir, Babu Shahir, and Shawn Antony under the Parava Films banner. The cinematography was handled by Shyju Khalid and edited by Vivek Harsha. Sushin Shyam composed the riveting music for the movie.

Soubin Shahir’s upcoming films

Soubin Shahir has also been roped up for a Malayalam film titled Joothan which is helmed by Bhadran. The movie also stars Joju George, Indrans, Rima Kallingal, and Jyothirmayi in the lead roles. The movie has its music composed by Sushin Shyam. He will also be seen in Nadikar, a Malayalam action-thriller movie directed by Lal Jr. The movie features Tovino Thomas and Soubin Shahir in the lead roles.

ALSO READ: Rakul Preet Singh-Jackky Bhagnani Wedding: How Trisha Krishnan, Nayanthara, Samantha and more wished the couple