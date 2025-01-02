Manjummel Boys x Aavesham: Directors Chidambaram and Jithu Madhavan collaborate for a big-budget venture bankrolled by Toxic makers

Directors Chidambaram and Jithu Madhavan have officially announced a project together, marking their collaboration for the first time. The yet-to-be-named movie will be helmed by Chidambaram, the director of Manjummel Boys, while the story is penned by Jithu.

Announcing their partnership on social media, Chidambaram expressed his excitement for the project. The film, touted to be a high-budget venture, is being bankrolled by KVN Productions, the same production house funding Toxic , starring Yash, and Thalapathy Vijay’s alleged final film, tentatively titled Thalapathy 69.

Sharing the announcement on social media, Chidambaram wrote, "We are thrilled to work with a team that shares our passion for storytelling. This collaboration is something we’ve been looking forward to, and we can’t wait to bring this vision to life…”

See the official post here:

The movie, which is set to release in 2025, is yet to reveal details about its casting. However, the crew includes notable names: Shyju Khalid as the cinematographer, Sushin Shyam composing the musical tracks and scores, and Vivek Harshan handling the editing.

In 2024, both Chidambaram and Jithu Madhavan made headlines with their respective films Manjummel Boys and Aavesham. The former is a survival thriller based on a true incident, featuring an ensemble cast with actors like Soubin Shahir, Sreenath Bhasi, Deepak Parambol, Balu Varghese, Ganapathi S. Poduval, and many more in key roles.

Manjummel Boys tells the story of a group of friends who travel to the infamous Devil’s Kitchen (popularly known as Guna Caves) in Kodaikanal, Tamil Nadu. During their journey, one of them falls and becomes trapped inside the caves. The film portrays their struggle to survive the ordeal and their attempts to escape the perilous situation.

On the other hand, Aavesham , starring Fahadh Faasil in the lead role, is an action comedy about a goon and three youngsters who seek his help. Featuring Fahadh in a commanding role, the movie also included actors like Hipzster, Mithun Jai Shankar, Roshan Shanavas, Sajin Gopu, Midhutty, Mansoor Ali Khan, and many others in pivotal roles.

