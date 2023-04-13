Manju's Warrier's car chased by a fan to fulfill her mother's wish, here's what she did next; VIDEO

Malayalam actress Manju Warrier recently encountered a fan who ran behind her car. The actress attended an event in Eroor and when she left the venue and got into the car, she noticed a female fan chasing her car. And what she did next is currently going viral on social media.

As Manju Warrier got into her car and left after the event, she noticed a fan chasing her but couldn't stop the vehicle due to heavy traffic. But as the fan kept running behind her car, she asked her driver to stop the four-wheeler and greeted her fan. She spoke to the fan from the window of the car and went on her way.

Meanwhile, the media who were present at the venue asked the lady what happened and why she ran behind the car. The female fan apparently told Manju that she needed two minutes of her time as it's her mother's birthday and wanted her to wish her happy birthday. Reportedly, the young woman's mother is a huge fan of Manju Warrier.

However, as the actress was on the road, she apparently asked her assistant to take her number and promised to call and speak to her mother. The young woman told the media, "My mother is a huge fan of Manju Warrier. Manu needs to be idolised as a person more than a star. She is very kind and empathetic."

Professional front

Manju Warrier was last seen in Ajith Kumar's Thunivu. She played the role of the female lead opposite Ajith Kumar in AK61. The film marked the comeback of the actress in Kollywood after Asuran. Written and directed by H Vinoth, Thunivu became a blockbuster hit. Manju's Malayalam film Ayisha recently hit the screens but received mixed responses from critics and audiences.

Apart from this, Manju will also make her Bollywood debut with the film Amriki Pandit in 2023. The film is directed by Kalpesh Garg and stars R. Madhavan, Deepti Sati, and Vineet Sharma as well.

