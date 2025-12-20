Mankatha Re-release: Ajith Kumar’s blockbuster action crime thriller to hit big screens once again in January 2026

Ajith Kumar is currently engaged in his racing commitments and is expected to begin work on his next film soon. Meanwhile, it appears that the actor’s iconic movie Mankatha is set to return to the big screens.

Ajith Kumar’s Mankatha to re-release in January 2026?

According to a report by Lets Cinema, Ajith Kumar’s blockbuster action crime thriller Mankatha is likely to be re-released in January 2026. The highly celebrated film marked the superstar’s 50th cinematic venture and went on to become a major box-office hit upon its original release.

Recently, the film’s director, Venkat Prabhu, shared a tweet that simply read, “Kingmaker.” The word is a clear nod to an iconic line from the Ajith Kumar starrer, sparking fresh speculation about the film’s re-release. However, an official announcement and confirmed release date are yet to be made by the makers.

More about the Mankatha

Mankatha follows the story of Vinayak Mahadevan, a cunning and suspended police officer in Mumbai who becomes involved with a gang planning to steal Rs 500 crore in illegal IPL betting money. However, his true agenda is to double-cross everyone and seize the cash for himself.

As Vinayak orchestrates betrayals and manipulations, his plan begins to spiral out of control while he engages in a high-stakes cat-and-mouse game with a relentless police officer and local goons. The film unfolds with multiple twists, revealing that no one is who they seem, with Vinayak ultimately branding himself the “Kingmaker.”

Alongside Ajith Kumar in the lead role, the film features Arjun Sarja, Trisha Krishnan, Raai Laxmi, Anjali, Andrea Jeremiah, Vaibhav, Ashwin Kakumanu, Premji Amaren, and several others in key roles.

Written and directed by The GOAT helmer Venkat Prabhu, the film features music composed by Yuvan Shankar Raja.

Ajith Kumar’s next film

Following the success of Good Bad Ugly, Ajith Kumar is set to reunite with director Adhik Ravichandran for his next project, a collaboration confirmed by the filmmaker himself. Tentatively titled AK64, the film is expected to begin shooting during the racing off-season, with the superstar focusing on cinema until the next racing season begins.

Reportedly, the upcoming project is designed to appeal to a wider audience, whereas Good Bad Ugly was crafted primarily with Ajith Kumar’s fanbase in mind.

