Manobala passes away: Karthi, Vijay Sethupathi, Kamal Haasan and others pay heartfelt condolences

Veteran Tamil actor and director Manobala passed away on May 3 at the age of 69. He reportedly breathed his last while receiving treatment for a liver-related illness. His sudden demise has left the entire Kollywood in shock and several celebs have paid their heartfelt condolences to the late comedian.

Actor-director GM Kumar was among the first few celebrities to break the news. Karthi, Radhika Sarathkumar, and Sathyaraj, among many other Tamil celebs, took to Twitter and offered condolences to the late Manobala.

Radhika Sarathkumar shared a few throwback pics and penned an emotional note, which read, "I am so heartbroken, just this morning I called and enquired to where he was to go and visit him. Shocked beyond belief. Shared so much with him professionally and on a personal level we both learnt, laughed , fought , ate together and had long conversations about many things, he was a talented person, cld adapt well to all situations. Will miss him."

Karthi also tweeted, "Extremely shocked to hear this news. A man who can be everywhere and for everyone. Miss you Manobala sir. #RIP." Vijay Sethupathi, Silambarasan TR, and others shared pics of Manobala and offered condolences.

Kamal Haasan's condolence note in Tamil can be loosely translated in English as, "The news of the passing away of a good friend who was a director, actor and producer, Manophala is a great sadness. His primary identity was that of an enthusiast of cinema. My condolences to his bereaved family, friends and fans."

About Manobala

Manobala acted in over 450 films over the career span of 35 years. He started his career in Tamil cinema in the early 1970s and with Kamal Haasan's reference became an assistant director with Bharathiraja for his 1979 film Puthiya Vaarpugal. In 1982, Manobala made his directorial debut with Karthik and Suhasini's Agaya Gangai, and then went on to direct over 24 films.

He was well known for his comedy roles, which are loved by Tamil audiences. his comedy performances in films Thuppakki, Siruthai, Yaaradi Nee Mohini, Pithamagan, and Ice were notable. His last on-screen appearance as a comedian was in Kajal Aggarwal's Ghosty.

