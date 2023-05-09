Manobala’s last video with family; Son Harish sings for the late actor

The veteran Tamil actor, director, and producer Manobala breathed his last on May 3. The actor’s demise is a huge loss to the cinema world. The actor has been unwell for the past few weeks and was undergoing treatment for liver-related problems. According to reports, the veteran actor had also undergone an angio-treatment in January after experiencing chest pain. Even after a week of his demise, fans continue to remember the actor on social media. Today, a video was uploaded on the actor’s YouTube channel that shows his condition in the last few days.

Manobala’s son sings for him

The actor had a YouTube channel called Manobala's Waste Paper where she shared videos from behind the scenes, interviews with celebrities, movie reviews, and other related videos to entertain the audience. Recently, the channel uploaded a video of the late actor in his last days which garnered a lot of attention. The video shows Manobala sitting on his bed unable to move or speak properly. He was being fed by his assistant. His son, Harish is seen sitting opposite him holding his hands. After speaking to him for a while, Harish sings a song for his father. The video made the fans emotional.

The late actor was well known for his comedy roles and fans enjoyed his performance in Thuppakki, Siruthai, Yaaradi Nee Mohini, Pithamagan, and Ice. Reacting to the video, fans expressed their emotion after seeing Manobala in this state. One user commented, “He made everyone laugh without telling anyone about his problem. This too shall pass, miss you, sir.” Another wrote, “An artist who made many people laugh. When you see him like this, you feel sorry. Deep condolences for him but his memories live on.” It is evident from the comment section how much the fans miss the actor and the void that he left behind.

