Manoj Bajpayee is all praises for his The Family Man 2 co star Samantha Akkineni; Says 'You are fantastic'

South beauty Samantha Akkineni has stepped into the digital space with The Family Man season 2, an Amazon Prime original. The actress, who is doing great in her professional space with back to back hits is making her Hindi debut with the web series and fans can't wait to know what's in the stores. Meanwhile, Manoj Bajpayee will reprise his role of Srikant Tiwari from the first season and the actor is all praise for Samantha Akkineni. One of the talented and versatile actors of Bollywood, Manoj Bajpayee recently left amazing comments on Samantha Akkineni's Instagram post.

He wrote, "You are fantastic @samantharuthprabhuoffl and so amazing to know you and work with you!!." It is Raj and DK directorial venture and they made sure to make Sam's Hindi debut a memorable as they celebrated the wrap of The Famil Man 2. Raj & DK took to Instagram and praised the Majili actress for coming out of her comfort zone. The Instagram post read, "It’s been amazing working with you Samantha! Loved seeing you transform every time we called Action! You’re one of the most talented actors around today! This role was way out of your comfort zone and you slayed it!!"

Wrapping up the shooting of her first Hindi debut with a web series The Family Man 2, Samantha Akkineni shared, "Every day on the sets of season 2 of The Family Man has been unforgettable.. To be given the opportunity and the trust to play a role so completely different from anything I have ever done before ... Thankyou @rajanddk you know I love ya .. It feels like just yesterday when I locked myself in a dark room and promised to discover ‘her’ world as genuinely as I could .. And today on the last day of the shoot I can proudly say.. I definitely didn’t eff it up .."

