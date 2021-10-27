Manoj Bajpayee meets 'adorable' Vijay Sethupathi at National Film Awards ceremony; Shares candid moments

The 67th National Film Awards, held on October 25 saw superstar Rajinikanth, Kangana Ranaut, Dhanush, Manoj Bajpayee and many others in attendance. Post the event, Manoj Bajpayee who got the Best Actor award for his film Bhonsle shared a few candid photos with Vijay Sethupathi and we cannot get enough of their bonding.

One can see in the photos, Manoj and Vijay are chatting and these candid photos have only left us asking to see them together on the big screen. Taking to Twitter, The Family Man 2 actor wrote, "Met my adorable and a very talented friend @VijaySethuOffl at NFA CEREMONY !! Congratulations on getting the best-supporting actor award for a superb performance in super delux !!."

Take a look:

Met my adorable and a very talented friend @VijaySethuOffl at NFA CEREMONY !! Congratulations on getting the best supporting actor award for a superb performance in super delux !! pic.twitter.com/QbabyoBjqy — manoj bajpayee (@BajpayeeManoj) October 27, 2021

Vijay Sethupathi was honoured with the Best Supporting Actor for his performance in Super Deluxe at the 67th National Film Awards.

While Dhanush won the Best Actor award, his film Asuran won the National Film Award for Best Feature Film in Tamil. The actor was present at the awards ceremony in Delhi with his wife Aishwarya and two sons.

Rajinikanth, on the other hand, was conferred with the prestigious Dada Saheb Phalke Award.

