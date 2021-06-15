Manoj Bajpayee spills the beans on meeting Vijay Sethupathi: 'We had a great time together'

Vijay Sethupathi and Manoj Bajpayee have never worked together but they share a great rapport. They had earlier met each other for an interview in Mumbai.

The Family Man 2's Manoj Bajpayee had a great time shooting for his blockbuster show in Chennai. While the show is getting immense response from the audience and critics alike, Manoj in a recent interview with The Hindu opened up about his amazing experience of not only shooting for the show in Chennai but also meeting Vijay Sethupathi and few other celebs of Kollywood. Manoj Bajpayee revealed he met Vetrimaaran in his editing studio during his visit to Chennai and they discussed all things movies. Vetrimaaran was then working on Dhanush starrer Asuran. He also spilled the beans on his meeting with Vijay Sethupathi.

The Family Man 2 star revealed, "I called Vijay Sethupathi on reaching and he immediately agreed to come on my shoot at 12 o clock in the night. We had a great time together that day. For me, Chennai is this! Knowing people, knowing filmmakers, actors, going to those small narrow lanes. I wanted to see real Chennai, those real people of Chennai." Vijay Sethupathi and Manoj have never worked together but they share a great rapport. They had earlier met each other for an interview in Mumbai.

The Family Man 2 also stars Priyamani, Sharib Hashmi and Samantha Akkineni. The show has been created by director duo- Raj Nidimoru and Krishna D.K.

Talking about Vijay Sethupathi, the actor has a number of films lined up including Tuglaq Durbar, Laabam, Yaadhum Oore Yavarum Kelir, Mumbaikkar, Kadaisi Vivasayi, Annabelle and Subramaniam.

He also has Vignesh Shivan directorial Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kadhal, co-starring Samantha Akkineni and Nayanthara.

Credits :The Hindu

