Manoj Bajpyee recalls working with Allu Arjun for Vedam: Will always remember the shooting days

Vedam was a multistarrer featuring Anushka Shetty, Allu Arjun, Manoj Bajpayee, Deeksha Seth and Manchu Manoj in lead roles.

It’s been 11 years since director Krish’s multi-starrer Vedam hit screens making a mark and garnering appreciation for its storyline. Starring Anushka Shetty, Allu Arjun and Manchu Manoj in lead roles, the 2010 starrer also saw Manoj Bajpayee, Deeksha Seth and more in key roles. Now, Manoj Bajpayee has taken to his Twitter space and shared an Allu Arjun’s 2020 tweet saying that he will always remember the shooting days.

Sharing the tweet, Manoj wrote, “Will always remember the days of the shoot with lots of fondness”. The film had Manoj playing the role of Rahimuddin Qureshi from Old Basti in Hyderabad, while Allu Arjun was seen as a cable man called ‘Cable Raju’ with dreams of marrying a rich girl. Manchu Manoj was seen as Vivek Chakravarthy, an upcoming rockstar from Bengaluru. Anushka played the role of a sex worker. The film was remade and released in Tamil too.

Will always remember the days of the shoot with lots of fondness @alluarjun https://t.co/mmqhPdoIr8 — manoj bajpayee (@BajpayeeManoj) June 11, 2021

Titled Vaanam, it had Silambarasan TR, Santhanam, Bharath, Prakash Raj, Anushka Shetty among the others. Last year, cast and crew of Vedam caught up on a video call to celebrate 10 years of Vedam. Sharing a screenshot of their call, Allu Arjun wrote, “Interacting with VEDAM team on Video Call after a decade. Soo Nostalgic & Soo fortunate that Everyone has the Same warm feeling about the Movie and experience after a decade. Everyone Contributed Soo Much with pure Passion.” (sic)

Credits :Twitter

Share your comment ×